Make homework awesome with the new Kahoot! mobile app!
Can homework be playful, enjoyable and fun? We think it surely can, and there’s never been a better time to reinvent it! Our new...Learn more
Today we release our second ready-to-play kahoot collection. It’s all about science! You’ll find biology and chemistry kahoots aligned with Next Generation Science Standards...Learn more
Working on a new learning quiz? Spice it up with different question formats! Our Games Professor sums up 10 creative ways to ask a...Learn more
Chemistry, grades 9,10,11: Introductory quiz to the organization of the Periodic Table, including properties of groups, following NGSS HS-PS1-1 standards. It is recommended to have access to the periodic table during this quiz.
Math by Kahoot! Geometry, grade 8: Know the formulas for the volumes of cones, cylinders and spheres and use them to solve problems. Based on Common Core standard 8.G.9.
Math by Kahoot! Fractions, grade 6: Interpret and compute quotients of fractions. Based on Common Core standard 6.NS.1.
Answer questions about geography, wildlife, and habitats using clips from National Geographic WILD Mission Critical shows.