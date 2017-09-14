1
This video shows happy Kahoot!'ers celebrating all over the world.
play_icon

Make
learning
Awesome!

Kahoot! brings fun into learning, for any subject, for all ages. Create, play and share learning games for free!

What we’ve been up to

Read the latest news, practical tips and inspiring classroom stories on our blog.

page_break_white

Great learning games featured this month

Next stop - top spot? Let’s find out! Try these awesome kahoots, all ready to play in a click.

Chemistry: Periodic Table

Science by Kahoot! Periodic Table

Chemistry, grades 9,10,11: Introductory quiz to the organization of the Periodic Table, including properties of groups, following NGSS HS-PS1-1 standards. It is recommended to have access to the periodic table during this quiz.

Play
Fractions: Divison of Fractions
  • 332 Plays
  • 1.1K players

Fractions: Division of Fractions

Math by Kahoot! Fractions, grade 6: Interpret and compute quotients of fractions. Based on Common Core standard 6.NS.1.

Play
page_break_white Created with Sketch.